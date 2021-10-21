BlackRock Inc. Has $52.64 Million Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Keros Therapeutics worth $52,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,202. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.65. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

