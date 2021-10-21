BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.63% of MoneyGram International worth $51,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MGI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

