BlackRock Inc. Sells 191,592 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,574,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of SP Plus worth $48,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 7.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 973,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 822,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after acquiring an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of SP stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.