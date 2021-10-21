BlackRock Inc. Sells 93,409 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,409 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.43% of CNA Financial worth $53,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,255 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CNA opened at $46.01 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

