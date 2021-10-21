BlackRock Inc. Takes $51.25 Million Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,603,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

