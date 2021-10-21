BMO Capital Markets Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $55.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.