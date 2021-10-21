Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.46

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$51.46 and last traded at C$51.30, with a volume of 46408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.85.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

