Boit C F David Buys New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.33 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

