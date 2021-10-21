Boit C F David Makes New $73,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $2,801,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,985,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 24.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 33.1% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

