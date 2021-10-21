BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

BOKF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $99.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOK Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

