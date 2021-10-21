boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.16. boohoo group has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.87.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

