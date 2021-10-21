Boris Shnayder Sells 1,250 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $627.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $611.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 201,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after buying an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

