Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Kimberly Hammonds Sells 2,773 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BOX alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 1,729,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.39 and a beta of 1.30. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.