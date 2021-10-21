Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $22.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.29.

MNRL stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $22.53.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 736.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

