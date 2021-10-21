Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

EAT stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. 5,087,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

