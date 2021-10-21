Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 874.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 44,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.41. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

