Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post sales of $78.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.51 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $72.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $318.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%.

GLOP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

GLOP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 6,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 277,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 58.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.