Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $53.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.55 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $54.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $215.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $215.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $210.08 million, with estimates ranging from $205.36 million to $214.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.09. 734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $775.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.