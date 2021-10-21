Brokerages Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 221.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 110.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,902. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

