Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post sales of $87.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.10 million. Inogen reported sales of $74.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $359.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $387.39 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $398.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $41.74 on Thursday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $943.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,883 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

