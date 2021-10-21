Brokerages Expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,128,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cango by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 270,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cango by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 185,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cango by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 246,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 163,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $4.46 on Monday. Cango has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $668.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

