Brokerages Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gogo stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 21,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,217. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

