Brokerages Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $10.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

