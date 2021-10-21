Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock opened at $120.93 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $132.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

