Brokerages Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Target Price at $13.11

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

