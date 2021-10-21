Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) PT at C$49.60

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00.

Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.85. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$19.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 54.99.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

