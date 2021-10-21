Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Target Price at $53.75

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 134,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,850. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

