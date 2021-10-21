Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 104.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 322,577 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $29.68 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

