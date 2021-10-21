Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Target Price at GBX 5,395

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,293.75 ($69.16).

ITRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,020 ($65.59). 250,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,151. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,278.69. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

