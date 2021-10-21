Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) PT at $46.60

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 389,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

