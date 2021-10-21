Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Target Price at $85.89

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.