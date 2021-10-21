Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) PT at C$117.11

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$117.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total value of C$125,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,329 shares in the company, valued at C$22,290,298.42. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,317,700. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $759,970.

TIH traded up C$1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 126,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,035. The stock has a market cap of C$9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$81.50 and a one year high of C$112.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$106.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.72.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

