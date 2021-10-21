Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.55). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $34.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

