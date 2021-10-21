Brokers Offer Predictions for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.27). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALNY. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average of $170.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.