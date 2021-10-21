Brokers Offer Predictions for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Shares of NOVA opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,703,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

