Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4,389.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 387,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 379,093 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

BAM stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

