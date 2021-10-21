Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s share price rose 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.95 and last traded at $57.94. Approximately 86,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,196,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.34.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Bumble alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.