Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,140,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 15,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

BFLY opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

