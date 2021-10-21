BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.95

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 83160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.62.

BYDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

