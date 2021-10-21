Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Achieves $91.30 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $91.30 million and $13.46 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.85 or 0.00315856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,707,284,325 coins and its circulating supply is 1,610,478,969 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

