Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

