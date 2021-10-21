Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CZR. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Shares of CZR opened at $113.53 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $81,801,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

