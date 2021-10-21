Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chindata Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 160,562 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Chindata Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chindata Group by 1,255.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 312,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

Shares of CD stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

