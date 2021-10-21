Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $323,000 in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agora by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agora by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agora during the second quarter worth $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Agora during the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 0.21.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

