Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.97 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

