California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,379 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.