California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,971,000 after purchasing an additional 71,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 72,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 in the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

