California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,819 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Olin by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 203,797 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Olin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,514,000 after acquiring an additional 64,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

