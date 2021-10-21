Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Update

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 11,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -671.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 9.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 203.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 598,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 27.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,983,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,556,000 after acquiring an additional 859,559 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

