Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.85. Canaan shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 49,163 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 4.42.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

